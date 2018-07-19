Here is why ex leaders criticise Buhari – Lauretta Onochie

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie has stated why ex leaders criticise Buhari.
Onochie took to Twitter, Thursday morning to point out the real reason why Buhari is being frequently criticised.
According to the presidential aide, Mr President is respected everywhere else by world leaders but criticised by former leaders here.
She stated that the reason was because Buhari’s light exposes their darkness.
See her tweet below
Ques:
Why is the world fascinated by the man, @MBuhari?
Ans:
With the greedy and corrupt leaders we had for nearly 17 years, no one believed a saintly leader could ever emerge from our Nigeria.
Ques:
Why are our ex-leaders attacking Buhari
Ans:
His light exposes their darkness pic.twitter.com/sviVpbQEso
— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 19, 2018