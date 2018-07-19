Here is why ex leaders criticise Buhari – Lauretta Onochie

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie has stated why ex leaders criticise Buhari.

Onochie took to Twitter, Thursday morning to point out the real reason why Buhari is being frequently criticised.

According to the presidential aide, Mr President is respected everywhere else by world leaders but criticised by former leaders here.

She stated that the reason was because Buhari’s light exposes their darkness.

See her tweet below