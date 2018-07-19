Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Here is why ex leaders criticise Buhari – Lauretta Onochie

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie has stated why ex leaders criticise Buhari.

Onochie took to Twitter, Thursday morning to point out the real reason why Buhari is being frequently criticised.

According to the presidential aide, Mr President is respected everywhere else by world leaders but criticised by former leaders here.

She stated that the reason was because Buhari’s light exposes their darkness.

See her tweet below


You may also like

Man seen s*xually harassing a lady inside a bus in Lagos (Video)

USSD Codes Of All The Commercial Banks In Nigeria!

I Was Sold For N25,000 To A Terrorist, Former Boko Haram Captive Reveals

How Hoodlums Steal Phones And Transfer Funds From Victims’ Bank Accounts

See What Happened After Man Grabbed Waitress Bum In A Restaurant

Manchester United Named The Second-Most Valuable Sports Team In The World At £3.16b

I haven’t left APC – Gov Ortom

“I’m in love with him, i won’t mind marrying him” – Female Twitter user gushes over Uber driver

Oby Ezekwesili slams critics, maintains that ‘Nigerian air’ is a waste

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *