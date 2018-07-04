Here is why we can’t scrap SARS – Police

Spokesman of the Nigeria police force, Jimoh Moshood, reacting to the killings of of seven officers in Abuja said it is a pointer as to why the Special Anti Robbery Sqaud unit of the Nigerian police can not be scraped. Mr Moshood said this on Tuesday while speaking with reporters in Abuja.

According to the police spokesman, a lot is being done to ensure that culprits are brought to justice as no stone will be left un-turned. He added that “The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the SARS is not justified.”

Nigerians have continued to asked that the body be scraped for good following a lot of bad experience many have suffered in their(SARS) hands. The protest to #EndSARS has been long coming and many Nigerians hope that authorities will hear their clamour and bring and to these daily injustice.