Here’s the real reason why people are fighting Buhari – Garbu Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garbu Shehu, on  Monday said influential people in Nigeria are fighting president Muhammadu Buhari because he stopped their privileges.  Shehu said this while speaking with journalists  at the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Mr Garba, who had paid the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole a visit said Buhari  has blocked access to national resources by lazy people and so, he is being fought not because people are not happy.

The problem is that the competition for power in the country has become fiercer and fiercer because the stakes are very high and I will give you one example.

“The President has unleashed on the country a war against corruption, the type that has never been seen before. Assets are being recovered from powerful people. The President is lucky that he has a judiciary which is transforming itself and on the same page with the President in righting corruption.

“As I speak with you, you know that two former state governors are in jail. A lot of people thought that this war against corruption is a joke and that the back and forth that has characterised the process over time will continue.

“One of the two cases that we are talking about was determined after eleven years of back and forth between lawyers and Judges, kicking the ball from this court to that court. But now, there is a new era in the country with the conclusion of these cases.”

“We have on record that we have people in this country, that because they were influential, they have permanent suites attached to them in Abuja.

“They will just come, take the key and live lavishly at public expense. When they are leaving, they are accompanied by bags of Ghana must go. The President has blocked access to national resources by lazy people and so, he is being fought not because people are not happy.”


