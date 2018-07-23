Here’s what Nigerians are saying about Oshiomhole’s threat to Ngige

Former chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, now national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has been on the news lately.

Oshiomhole had recently threatened to expel Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige from the party if he fails to inaugurate the board members of federal agencies and parastatals under his ministry.

The topic have since become a hot one among Nigerians on social media as they drop their two cents.

See reactions below

Oshiomhole is spewing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 on recalcitrant Buhari Ministers. Comply or be suspended. This is what you expect from a Progressive party's Chairman. Fire on Osho Baba!!! pic.twitter.com/C4v6TO6Dub — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) July 23, 2018

Oshiomhole has threatened to expel Ngige from APC for failing to inaugurate Board of parastatals under his ministry Me: Oshio is on the part to killing APC finally! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) July 23, 2018

The hypocrisy in this is that Oshiomhole is quiet on Kemi Adeosun, yet roars like a lion on other Ministers. Is Kemi Adeosun not a Minister in this government? Why isn't there a word from him in his capacity? https://t.co/ls0IVpiX0c — Tony Atambi Esq (@TonyAtambi) July 23, 2018

Oshiomhole try it !!! Try !!! You want him to put bad eggs so you guys can loot codely, and blame him later. So sad Chris brain big pass una own. — Betterdays (@IwualaOkechukw2) July 23, 2018

Na Oshiomhole go finally destroy APC! The man is a farm bull mistakenly let lose in a chinaware shop. — moji aima danisa (@mojidandawodu) July 23, 2018

What Oshiomhole is doing is actually good for his party. Had he been chairman all this while, the APC wouldn’t have been doing this bad. — Mohammed A. Abubakar (@Mo_Atiku) July 23, 2018

Oshiomhole is predictable. Federal Government is not NLC. — ♔KenAgbanoma (@kennoma) July 23, 2018

Party chairmen are now FEC members.Oga oshiomhole,purge yourself of any substance you are high on,and stop playing god.Anyways,the Ibos say,"he who the gods want dead,the first make go mad. — Ufuoma Austin (@jiriaustin) July 23, 2018

I dnt understnd this @APCNigeria gov't. Evry 'Tom, Dick & Harry' ar behaving as if they ar d President. @ dis point I'm lost of who really is d Presidnt of Nig.

Oshiomhole might b d 'Field Marshal Grand Commander of d Federal Republic of Nig.' FMGCFR & our poor Baba Buhari d GCFR — Crackerjack (@Cracker63301007) July 23, 2018

Clearly Oshiomhole doesn't know Ngige well enough, it's about to go down. The unholy alliance that's APC is about to implode get your popcorn and soda ready and sit tight, it'll be an interesting movie… — MindSculptor™ (@_MindSculptor) July 23, 2018