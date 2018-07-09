HILARIOUS! PHCN Officials Now Beg Residents To Pay Their Bills In Ojo

Wonders and hilarious moments they say shall never end in one’s lifetime. This assertion came to fruition recently in Ojo community, Lagos Mainland, when an official of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) visited the area.

The official was recorded on video as he profusely begged in pidgin English that residents of the community who are yet to fulfill obligations of paying their electricity bills should do so.

The hilarious moment has since generated several reactions across social media platforms with some users commenting the official for the decision adopted to allow people to pay their bills.