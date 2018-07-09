Entertainment, Uncategorized

HILARIOUS! PHCN Officials Now Beg Residents To Pay Their Bills In Ojo

Wonders and hilarious moments they say shall never end in one’s lifetime. This assertion came to fruition recently in Ojo community, Lagos Mainland, when an official of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) visited the area.

The official was recorded on video as he profusely begged in pidgin English that residents of the community who are yet to fulfill obligations of paying their electricity bills should do so.

The hilarious moment has since generated several reactions across social media platforms with some users commenting the official for the decision adopted to allow people to pay their bills.


Tags

You may also like

PHOTOS: Ikotun Residents Groan On The Dilapidated State Of Isheri-Oshun Access Road

NDU student commits suicide over failed courses

Nigerian man narrates how a lady almost made them robbery victims during a journey

Wizkid’s ”Come Closer” hits 60m views on Youtube

“You are turning to a slay queen” – Fans slam Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma over her choice of outfit

Kylie Jenner removes her lip filler, shows off natural lips

Nadia Buari and husband flaunt jewelries online

White man blocks his ears during Davido’s performance at the Wireless Festival in U.K (Video)

Lovely photos from Paul and Anita Okoye’s twins circus themed birthday party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *