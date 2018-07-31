Hilarious: Popular Comedian, Bovi Calls Out Ex-Schoolmate Who Stole His Provisions 24 Years Ago

Bovi has called out a thief whom he claimed stole his tin of milk and other provisions while in secondary school 24 years ago.

In his hilarious narration, Bovi explained how he had gone on hunger strike to save some tin of milk and a box of sugar for the last week in school, only for the items to be stolen by the unidentified thief in what he describes as ‘one of the worlds unsolved crimes’.

See his story below:

“To that my hostel mate that stole my provision in boarding house when I was in SS1. It’s been 24 years now. I still haven’t forgotten. (My pack of St. Louis Sugar and new can of peak milk). I saved those two through hunger pangs and days and weeks and months of starvation.

“I wanted to enjoy my last week in school and you robbed me of those rare pleasures. Know that I woke up today and remembered and I took off my clothes to commit that crime you did me to the hands of the spiritual. I don’t know you but you know yourself.

“I consider it as one of the worlds unsolved crimes. Your day of reckoning will surely come. You will see milk and sugar in abundance but you will not be able to drink it. Amen”

