Homeless Man Gets Multiple Job Offers After A Photo Of Him Giving Out His CV On Highway Went Viral

 

David’s photo which went viral online

A homeless web developer named David Casarez has landed multiple job offers after advertising his resume on a highway median.

According to the New York Post, Casarez who dressed up in a shirt and tie and carried a hand-written cardboard sign saying: “HOMELESS…….“HUNGRY 4 SUCCESS. TAKE A RESUME.”

While speaking on the motive behind his method to get a job, Casarez said: “I’d been living in my car for more than a year. No one was hiring. I had an interview with Apple in January, but the job was filled internally.”

Speaking on his decision to carry a cardboard and hand out a stack of his resume, he said:

“It was basically a make-or-break moment. I wanted to keep my head up high, keep looking forward and see what opportunity would come next.

 

“I was thinking you know, like this was like my last stop. If this didn’t work, I’d go back home and give up on my dream.”

After he had been standing on the high way median for a some hours, a driver stopped and asked if she could take his picture and post it online and Casarez agreed.

She shared the image via Twitter saying: “Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out!”

 

By Saturday afternoon he’d been offered more than 200 jobs.

READ  Catholic Priest Shot Dead As Citizens Battle To Remove President Who Has Ruled For 17 Years

Casarez holds a bachelors in management information systems and had moved to Silicon Valley to start his own tech company after working at General Motors for a while.

He ran out of cash and decided to take an extraordinary route in search of a job.

“It’s been happening very quickly, and I’m in shock,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting that kind of response,” he said. “It kinda blew up.”

 

“Google reached out to me…. So many other companies. Pandora. A bunch of startups,” he said.

“A product manager from Bitcoin.com was wondering if I could work remotely or if I want to relocate to Tokyo”.

