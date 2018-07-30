Horror As 25-Year-Old Man Kills Own Father And Sister In Ebonyi State

*Photo used for illustrative purpose*

A community in Ebonyi State was on Sunday thrown into pandemonium following the murder of one Nwode Nwignoaka and his seven years old daughter by his 25 years old son, Julius Nwode, Premium Times has reported.

It was gathered that the sad incident happened at Ifelemenu community, Ekpaomaka in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

According to an eyewitness, Julius went berserk killing his father and sister before attacking six other residents of the community who came to intervene in the matter.

He inflicted serious machete cuts on the six other residents of the area before he was later gunned down by a husband of one of the victims of his attack, a source said.

While the reason for his actions could not be ascertained, a source who did not want to be named, said the suspect had taken hard drugs when he came into the house.

An altercation reportedly occurred between him and his father who asked him where he had been.

“When he was attacking his father with machete, Julius’ sister came out and asked him why he was attacking their father. And he descended on her and macheted her to death after killing the father.

“Some neighbours who saw what happened came to the scene. Julius attacked about six of them with the machete. As he was leaving the area wielding the machete, a man called Peter whose wife was among those macheted, went inside his house, brought his gun and shot him and he died instantly,” he narrated.

The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki while the injured are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

The spokesperson of the police in Ebonyi, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

She, however, said Julius reportedly killed himself after killing his father and sister.

“The boy is about 25 years and he burns candle and reads some religious books. So he came home and attacked his father and seven years old sister with Axe and machete. Thereafter he killed himself,” she said

She said the police were still investigating the incident and she has not been properly briefed on the number of casualties.

