Trending

Horror As Girl, 14 Is Gang Raped Twice By Two Groups Of Men In Two Days

A 14-year-old girl was gang raped twice in two days by two different groups of men who are now under arrest in India, police say.

The teenager left her home in Chhindwara, in Madhya Pradesh state, on the evening of July 6 when she met 22-year-old Mohit Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj persuaded the girl to ride with him on a motorbike to the home of Rahul Bhonde, 24, where both men allegedly raped her.

The men kept her at the property overnight before releasing her the following day.

But after being let go the girl was picked up by a gang of three more men – identified as Bunty Bhalavi, 23, Ankit Raghuvanshi,25 and Amit Vishwakarma, 21.

Those men took her back to the same house where she was raped for a second time and held for another night.

The girl’s parents had earlier contacted police when she failed to return home and officers eventually found her in a ‘disoriented state’ on July 8.

When officers were told what had happened they formed a task force to hunt for the men, who have now been arrested.

The five are currently in jail charged with gang rape, intimidation, kidnapping, wrongful imprisonment and child sex offences.

Investigations are continuing, Chhindwara’s police superintendent said.


You may also like

Associating with and dating Yahoo Boys is the fastest way to lose your lives – Police Spokesman

Ekiti: PDP reacts to Drama, says APC plans to forcefully takeover Ekiti

James Ibori’s older brother, dies 4 months after he married a much younger bride

Wizkid reacts after Fayose collapsed when police fired teargas

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is $50B Richer Than Everyone Else

Nigerians react to Sokoto massacre, as President Buhari begs for patience

Student Lands In A Hospital After Receiving ‘Hot’ Slap From His Teacher (Photos)

”Be patient, my security chiefs racking their brains to stop the killings” – President Buhari appeals to Nigerians

“This marriage is divine” – Man who married 17-year-old girl in Imo state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *