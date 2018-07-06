Hospital Gave Family Wrong Baby Home, Called Family 10 Days Later For Exchange

File Photo

A Twitter user made a tweet about how a family was called 10 days after baby was delivered to tell them they took the wrong child home and demanding for a swap.

This difficult incident has attracted the response of some concerned Nigerians on social media.

Read the tweet below:

“This guy just got a call from the hospital, 10 days after his child was born, that he went home with the wrong baby.

“Hospital informed him to bring back the baby and swap. No big deal, it’s just 10 days. I am dead here”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria