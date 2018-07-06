Local News

Hospital Gave Family Wrong Baby Home, Called Family 10 Days Later For Exchange

File Photo

A Twitter user made a tweet about how a family was called 10 days after baby was delivered to tell them they took the wrong child home and demanding for a swap.

This difficult incident has attracted the response of some concerned Nigerians on social media.

Read the tweet below:

“This guy just got a call from the hospital, 10 days after his child was born, that he went home with the wrong baby. 

“Hospital informed him to bring back the baby and swap. No big deal, it’s just 10 days. I am dead here”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Woman Lands In Serious Trouble After Allegedly Beating A Police Officer In Osun

President Obama’s Marriage Advice: 3 Questions Everyone Should Ask Before Getting Married

You’re Barren Of Every Essential Honour – Ex-Senate President Pens Scorching Open Letter Against Saraki

Assets Declaration: Gov. Ahmed Reacts To Saraki’s Victory At Supreme Court

Chris Brown’s Mugshot Released After He Was Arrested On The Night Of His Concert (Photo)

Hard Life: New Batch Of 155 Nigerians Voluntarily Return From Libya

Photos Of Dogara Congratulating Saraki After Supreme Court Victory

The Most Embarrassing Day Someone Saw Me N*ked – Cee-C Opens Up

Dying Of Cancer, Gangster Confesses That He Was Among Those Who Brutally Murdered Rapper, Tupac Shakur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *