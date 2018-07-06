Trending

Hospital Gives Family Wrong Baby Home, Calls 10 Days Later To Swap Baby

This sounds funny but on another thought it needs to be taken serious. A twitter user made a tweet about how a family was called 10days after baby was delivered to tell them they took the wrong child home and demanding for a swap. A lot of question running through, what kind of mistake? How could they be so careless?

See screenshots of tweet below:

This guy just got a call from the hospital, 10 days after his child was born, that he went home with the wrong baby. 

Hospital informed him to bring back the baby and swap. No big deal, it’s just 10 days. 

I am dead here 😂😂😂😂😂


You may also like

Nigerian Artiste Offers Fan Two Million Naira For a Blowjob

Nigerians celebrate Saraki’s victory at Supreme court, say Buhari can’t stop him

Ways To Convey Your Idea Properly

Buhari: Why would anyone think that I would encourage killings because I’m Fulani?

Buhari’s media aide and APC rep member fight on Twitter – See why!!!

The confession of this APC rep on Plateau Killings will leave you in fear (Video)

Catholics and protestants fight for right to preach in a bus in Anambra state (video)

Nigerian Lady Cries Out As Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Release Her N*de Photos

“Only Evil-Minded People Will Say I Am Condoning Killings” – President Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *