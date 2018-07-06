Local News

‘Hot Slap’ Actress, Nkechi Blessing Shares Breathtaking Photos On Instagram

 

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

Nkechi Blessing Sunday shared some arousing pictures on social media showing her massive and round figure which could make a blind man want to have a feel with his hands.

The light-skinned TV personality hails from the South-eastern part of Nigeria and she has been able to cement her stand in the Yoruba section of Nollywood where she has been active for 13 years.

Nkechi’s selling points appears to be her lovely face and banging behind. She was recently slapped hard by Woli Arole on the set of a movie leading to a stall of production process.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Senate Summons IG Of Police Again… Find Out The Reason This Time

Ex-Beauty Queen, Brayefa Oruabena Releases Stunning Makeup Photos

BREAKING News: Court Nullifies APC Congresses In Imo, Ask For A Fresh One As Okorocha Reacts

Ex-President, Obasanjo Begins His New Job At National Open University, Meets Students (Photo)

Senate Probes Death Of NYSC Member Allegedly Killed By Policeman In Abuja

Buhari’s Chief Personal Security Officer Promoted And Decorated In Aso Rock (Photo)

Cee-C Rocks Unique Eyelashes In New Photo-shoot

Check Out 4 Interesting Ways Of Making Money Right From Your Phone Today

Police Arrest Suspected Cultist With ‘Bottle Of Human Blood’ In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *