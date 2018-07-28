Houseboy sell boss’ N10m Prado for N50k

Officials of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a houseboy called Mayowa Ogunmola, who confessed selling his master’s N10m Toyota Prado Land Cruiser for N50,000.

His master, Femi Mayaki, of Wiliam Care Street, Anthony Village, Lagos, had on the 18/07/2018 at about 11:30hrs petitioned the Commissioner of Police Lagos State.

In the petition, he reported that his houseboy made away with his Toyota Prado Land Cruiser Jeep containing personal documents.

Based on the report, FSARS Operatives were directed to fish out the suspect. The suspect was eventually arrested at Ikorodu, Lagos, where he took refuge. During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime. .

.

He later took detectives to Ijeba-Ota, Ogun State where he claimed he gave the stolen car to one Femi Ayoade whom he asked to get a buyer for it.

Femi, according to the police, was subsequently arrested and he confessed he sold the car to one Azeez Ibrahim, at the rate of N 50,000 and led the Operatives to arrest Azeez Ibrahim and the stolen car was eventually recovered from him. All the three suspects in the case are now in Police custody.