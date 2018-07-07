Entertainment, Gossip, News

Housewife burns maid with hot water for sleeping on her couch (Photos)

A 31-year-old housewife, Mrs. Christiana Eze , has been arrested by the International Federation Of Women Lawyers, FIDA, for pouring hot water on her 13-year-old house maid, Beauty, for allegedly sleeping on her couch in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Beauty

The incident happened on the 3rd of July, 2018. It was gathered that the 13-year-old normally sleeps on the floor, but slept on the couch, that fateful day, because of cold, promoting the reaction from Christiana.

Mrs. Christiana Eze

The following morning, she let the girl go to school in that condition and her teacher noticed and filed a report against the suspect.

Mrs. Christiana Eze

Beauty, from Edo State, accused Mrs. Christiana of pouring hot water on her and using belt to flog her on the same spot she poured the hot water on, till her skin pilled peeled off.

Beauty

It was gathered that for the last two years of the girl’s stay with Christiana, she knew nothing but torment and torture, a situation the neighbors attested to. .

The security man also revealed that he gives Beauty food sometimes, because she eats once a day.

Investigation further revealed that the girl doesn’t have a room in the house and her luggage is kept under the staircase, from where she dresses up.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Johnny Drille Explains How He Got A Record Deal with Mavin

2face’s babymama Sunmbo Adeoye and husband welcome their first child

Nigerian Beauty queen accuses management of organizing men to sleep with her

Seyi Shay Reveals What She Sacrificed For Her First Nollywood Role

I no longer wear clothes that flaunt my cleavages anyhow, I have repented — Anita Joseph

Rita Edochie Shares Photo Of Bellyfat And Stretch Marks, Advises Men To Respect Motherhood And Women

Don Jazzy shakes a table that has a lot of Nigerians on it

Court denies Olisa Metuh’s request to travel to the U.K for his daughter’s graduation

A Health Center in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo state is in a pathetic state (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *