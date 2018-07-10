Trending

How Croatian Female President Is Always Mistaken For American Model

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović became an internet sensation when she strolled into a locker room of half-naked Croatian footballers celebrating their World Cup win over Russia. Wearing a Croatia jersey, the glamorous president was filmed jumped around and singing with the team on Friday.

Incredibly, the 50-year-old, who flew economy class to support her team at the World Cup, is often mistaken for a buxom model and even a porn star.

Jaws dropped when pictures appearing to show a bikini-clad Kolinda running Baywatch-style across a beach emerged on social media.

It turns out that lady was actually US model Coco Austin, famous for her voluptuous figure and marriage to rapper Ice-T.

They were taken while bombshell Coco was on holiday with the legendary musician in Miami back in 2009. The beach snaps first appeared on Twitter, with many showing their appreciation for the ‘president’ and expressing a sudden interest in moving to Croatia.

Kolinda – who speaks eight languages including Portuguese and Italian – has been married to Jakov Kitarovic since 1996.

They have two children including Katarina, who is a professional figure skater and Croatia’s national junior champion.

She is reported to oppose same sex marriage but backed a law which gave gay couples the same rights as married heterosexual ones.

 

