How I Used To Dance In Secret Because Of My Parents – Popular Dancer, Korra Obidi Opens Up

Background

My father is from the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria, and I have two siblings. I grew up in the church, Deeper Christian Life Ministries, and my parents didn’t joke with the things of God. I began singing and dancing in the church. Then, I hadn’t pierced my ears or nose. My growing up days were conservative. I had tutors and I didn’t have the freedom to go out or do things my peers did. I always watched other children playing from the windows and wished I was in their shoes.

Education

For my secondary school education, I attended Command Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos. Later, I proceeded to the University of Lagos to study Business Education. My career in the entertainment industry started at UNILAG when I went on a tour with some Nigerian artistes as a professional dancer. However, my music career started later, in 2015 precisely. My debut single was titled, Man Like You.

Parental support

It was tough for my parents to let me do what I do now. When I saw that they were not ready to let me dance, I was doing it secretly. Later, they decided there was nothing they could do to stop my passion for entertainment. My mother passed on years ago and I miss everything about her. My dad is my biggest fan now, but this wasn’t always the case. We had a conversation, and he eventually let me pursue my dream.

Dance and music

I am a born entertainer; I couldn’t control myself even as a kid. I was yelled at and whipped but I couldn’t just stop dancing. While I ventured into music professionally in 2015, I started dancing in 2007. To be honest with you, both are fulfilling and lucrative depending on the level you operate in and how you sell your art. As far back as 2007, I danced for female rapper, Sasha, and was paid N7,500. At the moment, you cannot imagine how much dancers earn. A dancer can turn an ordinary song into a popular one.

Upskilling

I have also improved myself by acquiring skills. I received formal training in belly dancing in Muscat, Dubai, and Cairo. I went for belly dancing as I found it easier to express emotions through dance. But belly dance is just one of the styles I have been trained in; I am more than a belly dancer.

Challenges

I have been cheated and exploited at different times in my career. We have people who enjoy taking advantage of young artistes financially and in many other ways. It was hard to find my team of people, Team Korra. But once it was sorted out, every other thing fell into place.

Criticisms

People are entitled to their opinions about me, but it doesn’t change who I am and I enjoy who I am. Social media bullies are not critics; so, I don’t care much about what they say about me or what I do. But I pay attention to constructive criticisms from friends and loved ones. There’s a revolution coming to Nigeria. Nigerian women will no longer be bed wenches and kitchen stewards relegated to the other room. They will be equal to men and free to express themselves. They will be assets, not liabilities aspiring to be kept in a home. The change is coming and I want to be remembered as a pioneer in this cause.

Regrets

I am living my best life. Though there are challenges, it is not peculiar to music or dance alone. As humans, we face challenges every day. I see myself as living a privileged existence and I don’t take it for granted. So far, I have no regrets in life. I didn’t settle for dance; it is a thing of honour to be paid to entertain people. I have always wanted to be a dancer as a kid; so, being an entertainer is a dream come true for me.

Current projects

Soon, I will be releasing my music video, Money Be Person. I am also presently working on myself by undergoing some training in Los Angeles to better my craft.

Marriage

I am married to Dr. Justin Dean, a sports therapist. He is not a Nigerian and he is my biggest supporter. I chose him over every other man because he stole my heart and never let it go.

Relaxation

I like going to the beach and hanging out with friends a lot.

Fashion

I love my body and skin; so, I just put on whatever I like. I am not crazy about the brands but I invest in pieces that make a good statement.

