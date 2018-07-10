Entertainment, Gossip

How Members of the Royal family showed up at Prince Louis Christening

Prince Louis, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was christened at Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace, London yesterday.

Certain members of the Royal family were present at the ceremony alongside other close family and friends.

Prince Louis of Cambridge slept peacefully in his mother’s arms as he was christened.

His siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, were also present led by their father Prince William.

Prince Harry was also present for the christening of his nephew and so was his new wife, Meghan Markle.

Also in attendance were Prince Louis’ six godparents and family members including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Michael and Carole Middleton, and James and Pippa Matthews (Kate Middleton’s sister).

