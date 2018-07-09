“How My Grandchild Died In A Car My Fan Gave Me” — Veteran Singer, Iya Aladuke

86-year old creator of Senwele Yoruba music genre, Iya Aladuke, in a new interview recounted how her grandchild died in a car she received from a fan, an incident she described as an unforgettable incidence in her career.

The music legend in her interview with NAN, disclosed that the accident occurred three days after she took delivery of the vehicle given to her by her fan.

“Being a musician is a difficult task because it has a lot to do with metaphysical power. I recall many years back when I sang and was given a vehicle.

Three days after I got the gift, I was involved in a fatal accident that claimed my grandchild and the vehicle was written off.

“I had so many ugly experiences and I saw a lot as a musician that almost discouraged me. I wanted to back out, but I persisted,” she said.

Iya Aladuke also stated that music in those days was believed to be associated with metaphysical powers, which according to her informed her decision not to encourage any of her children to take after her.

“Music in those days was not a profession you would like to hand over to your children.

“Can anyone give birth to a child and send him to choose commercial driving as profession?

“The plan of every parent was for his or her children to go to school to study and become lawyers, engineers and doctors” the musician, who spoke in Yoruba language said.

Iya Aladuke who disclosed that she did not learn the music from anyone but she got her inspiration from God, added that the record hit that brought her to limelight was Won lasewo ni wa (they say we are whores), but that she paid heavily for it.

“I suffered over the record but God rewarded me in His own way. So many people castigated me because of the record; they claimed it contained foul language.

“But because of the wide acceptance of the music, it made me so popular and those who castigated me later came back to praise me.

“I have even done collaborations with young musicians like Fuji stars Saidi Osupa and Wasiu Ayinde. My doors are wide open to others who may want collaboration with me for musical production,” she said.

-Tori