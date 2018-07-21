Entertainment, Gossip

“How my pant got torn while twerking on a movie set” – Actress, Pat Ugwu

Nollywood actress and video vixen, Pat Ugwu has revealed the day in her life she will never forget – she opened up on her most embarrassing moment since she joined the thriving movie sector in Nigeria.

Speaking with Inside Nollywood, Pat Ugwu recalled the day her pant got torn while on a movie set. She said it was very embarrassing to her because she gave the crew members of the movie a good show as she twerked without knowing her pant was torn.

Pat Ugwu

She said,

“I have had several embarrassing moments. The one I can recall vividly was when I was on a movie set dancing. Unknown to me, my pants got torn and the DOP didn’t tell me. I was dancing and twerking, having a nice time on set, not knowing that the crew were having a nice time watching me dance with my torn pants. When I later realized, I was so angry. I told the DOP I won’t work with him again.”

