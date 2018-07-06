How Nigerian Ladies Are Eating Up Entire Salaries Of Boyfriends In Nigeria

Joro Olumofin

There is a popular saying that there is no romance without finance in Nigeria, leaving several matured men to grab their pillows all thorugh the night due to their inability to run a relationship with the opposite s*x.

A report shows how it is expensive to manage the financial affairs of a lady in the country, in the face of a dwindling economy and country which has become the poverty capital of the world ahead of India.

Joro Olumofin who is a relationship expert and self-acclaimed love doctor has this to say:

The Average salary of a Nigerian man with Bsc & Msc is N120,000 a month. Is this enough to maintain a relationship?

Based on Direct Observations and Psychometrics men complain that ladies are not bringing a lot to the relationship to support their income in dating & courtship.

Here are a list of things that most girlfriends demand from their boyfriends with his N120,000 Salary

1. Monthly Hair & Beauty maintenance – N30,000

2. Monthly Outings (Cinema, Clubbing, Restaurants). -N25,000

3. Data & Airtime – N12,000

4. Monthly Allowance – N25,000

5. Miscellaneous- N30,000

This sums up to N122,000 which is more than most bachelors salaries. It’s sad that N120,000 a month is not Enough to maintain a girlfriend.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria