Local News

How Nigerian Ladies Are Eating Up Entire Salaries Of Boyfriends In Nigeria

 

Joro Olumofin

There is a popular saying that there is no romance without finance in Nigeria, leaving several matured men to grab their pillows all thorugh the night due to their inability to run a relationship with the opposite s*x.

A report shows how it is expensive to manage the financial affairs of a lady in the country, in the face of a dwindling economy and country which has become the poverty capital of the world ahead of India.

Joro Olumofin who is a relationship expert and self-acclaimed love doctor has this to say:

The Average salary of a Nigerian man with Bsc & Msc is N120,000 a month. Is this enough to maintain a relationship?

Based on Direct Observations and Psychometrics men complain that ladies are not bringing a lot to the relationship to support their income in dating & courtship. 

Here are a list of things that most girlfriends demand from their boyfriends with his N120,000 Salary

1. Monthly Hair & Beauty maintenance – N30,000

2. Monthly Outings (Cinema, Clubbing, Restaurants). -N25,000

3. Data & Airtime – N12,000 

4. Monthly Allowance – N25,000

5. Miscellaneous- N30,000 

This sums up to N122,000 which is more than most bachelors salaries.  It’s sad that N120,000 a month is not Enough to maintain a girlfriend.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Lionel Messi Tells Barcelona To Sign Pogba From Manchester United

Killings: Nigerian Senate Adopts 20 Recommendations To Improve Security

Maradona Begs For Forgiveness After FIFA Reprimanded Him Over ‘Colombia Robbery’ Comment

Revealed: Neymar Has Spent 14 Minutes ‘On The Ground’ So Far At World Cup In Russia

Lagos Police Commissioner Arrests Officers Who Assaulted A Young Lawyer (Video)

Time Right For Ronaldo And Real Madrid To Part Ways

The Story Of Adamu Ciroma, The Historian ‘Mistakenly’ Appointed CBN Governor By Murtala Mohammed

APC Finally Reacts To Emergence Of Reformed-APC

The Broom Has Scattered – PDP Chair, Uche Secondus Taunts APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *