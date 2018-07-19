How Pornographic Website’s Traffic Dropped During The 2018 World Cup Final

New data has revealed that traffic to the adult video sharing website Pornhub dipped during the 2018 World Cup Final that saw France defeat Croatia 4 -2.

The new insights come after previous data showed that, perhaps not surprisingly, traffic to the website dropped considerably when fans from particular countries playing in the tournament tuned in to watch their teams compete.

As expected, traffic declines were especially pronounced in France and Croatia.

Just before the final match’s kickoff, traffic in Croatia dropped by 46 per cent while France’s was down 24 per cent. Notably, Croatia’s traffic remained considerably lower throughout the match, declining as much as 68 per cent in the first hour, though steadily recovering in the second hour of the match.

Traffic in France, meanwhile, continued to drop throughout the entire match, likely indicating that fans in France remained much more confident in securing victory as the match wore on and Croatia’s fortunes increasingly appeared to wane.

Upon the conclusion of the final match, traffic recovered quickly in Croatia, ultimately rising to about seven per cent above average. Traffic in France, however, remained low hours after the final match of the World Cup.

Worldwide traffic also dipped approximately 12 per cent during the match before recovering and peaking at about four per cent above average shortly after its conclusion.

Even before the final match, considerable drops were observed in the critical Knockout Stage matches. In the Croatia v England semifinal match, traffic in Croatia plummeted as much as 70 per cent as the crucial match went into extra time.