How President Buhari plans to honour Imam who saved 300 Christians during Plateau killings

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to honour the 83-year-old Imam, Abdullahi Abubakar, who reportedly saved about 300 persons in June 24, 2018, when suspected Fulani herdsmen killed over 200 in 15 communities in the Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state.

The Punch reports that the president has asked Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state to bring the Imam to Abuja for a handshake and national honour.

Imam Abdullahi Abubakar was reported to have saved many Christians fleeing from a neighbouring village in the Barkin Ladi LGA by hiding them in his house and mosque.

Governor Lalong on Monday, July 30 during the opening ceremony of a three-day peace and security conference in the state, said God will reward the cleric for the good he has done.

“The President has told me to bring Imam Abdullahi Abubakar for a hand shake which will be followed by a national honour. I was also preparing what to do for this man. Although he is already in his old age, God knows why he did it at that age for us to study and also know how to maintain peace, not only in Plateau State but in Nigeria in general,” Governor Lalong said

“What he did not only saved the people of Barkin Ladi LGA, not only Plateau State but I think the whole of this country because 300 lives is not a small number. So, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, only God will reward you for what you have done.

“We are waiting for that process of meeting the President for a handshake and national honour. Having a handshake with Mr President at the age of 83, I think the man will be happy, even if he is going to his grave, that something has happened in his life.”

The event themed: The resurgence of violence in Plateau State: Towards a multi-stakeholder partnership for peace and security, was was organised by the Plateau state peace building agency in collaboration with the United States institute for peace, justice and security and financed by the US embassy in Nigeria.