Education

How to check 2018 May/June WAEC results – All You Need To Know

How to check 2018 May/June WAEC results

The exam body has enabled its online portal and also urged candidates to visit its results website: www.waecdirect.org as from Wednesday Evening.

WAEC: How To Check 2018 May/June WASSCE Results Online
  • Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)
  • Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2018.
  • Select the Type of Examination.
  • Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.
  • Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card.

Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up.


You may also like

How to Write an Admission Essay like a Pro

Woman divorces her illiterate husband after he sponsored her education to university level

‘I bought a Car after i Invested N10m Into India Hemp’-Arrested Unilag Graduate

Dear prospective students, LASU has not started admission process

Nigerian pupils who represent Africa win US science competition

Nigerian students can now study Railway Engineering in ABU

List of Schools Whose Post utme form is out – 2018/2019

Nigerian Computer Science Graduate Turns Cattle Rearer (Photos)

Get Over Here Science Students!!! Abusing Codeine Can Make You Insane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *