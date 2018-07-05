How to check 2018 May/June WAEC results – All You Need To Know

How to check 2018 May/June WAEC results

The exam body has enabled its online portal and also urged candidates to visit its results website: www.waecdirect.org as from Wednesday Evening.

Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)

Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2018.

Select the Type of Examination.

Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.

Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card.

Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up.