How to check 2018 May/June WAEC results – All You Need To Know

How to check 2018 May/June WAEC results
The exam body has enabled its online portal and also urged candidates to visit its results website: www.waecdirect.org as from Wednesday Evening.
- Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)
- Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2018.
- Select the Type of Examination.
- Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.
- Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card.
Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up.