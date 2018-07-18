Entertainment, Gossip

‘How to Identify ‘real’ SARS officers’ – Ruggedman shares video

Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has shared a video highlighting the tips on how to identify real SARS officers.

‘the new OC SARS Lagos state , CSP Peter Gana. He said a lot of people have been impersonating and carrying out terrible acts as sars officials and he showed me how to spot fake sars. So I thought to share them with my people’.

‘the real sars have a Red scorpion on their cap and jacket with the number 039 on them. Sars units are only allocated 2 riffles. So any group of alleged sars officials you see with more than 2 riffles are fake’.

I then told him that

1. Without a proper uniform, anybody (including armed robbers) can buy black t-shirts and print sars on them.
2. They need proper mode of identification e.g. name/number badge to make tracing their station easy.
3. Since they are a special unit with so much negativity around them at the moment, it’s best to get them off the streets for now (unless when a special crime is happening) because the brutalisation, extortion, kidnapping and unlawful arrests of innocent Nigerians is too much.
We don’t have a problem with them dealing with confirmed criminals, but treating innocent Nigerians like animals is turning the country into a ticking time bomb.

If you fall victim to the rogue officials, if a video is impossible just try to get a good picture of one of them. Then dm me or call

CSP Chike, PPRO, Lagos – 07065246927; CSP Dolapo, ZPPRO, Onikan – 09071555555 and CSP Peter Gana, OC FSARS Ikeja- 08033119661.

Just like us, he is also tired of the police impunity. While we wait to see the difference the new OC Sars has promised, the #Endsars campaign is here to stay until our demands are met.

