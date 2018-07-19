Entertainment, Gossip

How Yinka Quadri, Liz Da Silva, Dayo Amusa, Pasuma stormed MC Oluomo’s daughter’s wedding introduction (photos)

Few days ago, we brought you first photos of NURTW Chairman, MC Oluomo’s daughter’s wedding introduction and Nikkah ceremony.

Here are more colourful photos, including that of Nollywood entertainers who graced the event.

Appreciating the likes of Yinka Qaudri, Liz Da Silva, Dayo Amusa, Pasuma and others that showed up, MC Oluomo wrote “Thank you for attending my daughter introduction/ Nikai, your presence was highly appreciated. Thank you so much!

Words alone cannot express the gratitude in my heart for attending. I surely felt blessed seeing you all my leaders in politics, colleagues, friends, followers and fans around me.

Thank you for being part of the most amazing day in my life. I will forever be grateful for the role you all played. May the good Lord bless you.

The day could not be completed without your presence thank you for being part of the celebration. I hope you did enjoy yourself.
Thank you again and again.
What can I ever do to repay you? I promise to be there for you as you were for me on this joyful day .
I appreciate all you did. I will forever be indebted to you.

See photos below:

