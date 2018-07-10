Entertainment

Humblesmith And Tiwa Savage In Super Hot Photos

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Humblesmith set the internet ablaze after super hot and alluring photos of him and award-winning songstress, Tiwa Savage was released online.
Humblesmith who just released his much-anticipated album, titled “OSINACHI” left many in a state of confusion wondering what could be going on between himself and Tiwa Savage.

Fans and online users couldn’t get enough of the pictures which showed Humblesmiths biting his lips seductively behind the sexy and attractive Tiwa Savage with many calling the attention of her rumoured boyfriend Wizkid.

It has however been revealed that the two are working on the video of their collaborative song titled “Attracta” which is also on the 22 track album “osinachi” which suggests where the photos were taken from.

The album also features star-studded appearances from the likes of Davido, Olamide, Phyno, Rudeboy, Patoranking, Harrysong, Flavour and many more.

The Golden Prince of Africa as he’s fondly called is also gearing up for his first ever concert which is set to hold on the 12th of August at the Eko Hotel, Lagos.

See photos below:


