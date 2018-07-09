Politics, Trending

Hypocrisy!!! Reno Omokri blasts Buhari for speaking about Thailand cave boys

Image result for thailand cave

President Muhammadu Buhari praised the Government of Thailand and international volunteers in the current efforts to rescue 12 children and their coach trapped in a cave for more than two weeks. In a statement released by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said;

”In a globalised world, the bond of our common humanity is getting stronger day by day. ”Although Thailand is located thousands of miles away from us, we in Nigeria share the pains and difficulties of these trapped teenagers who face imminent danger to their lives.

“The way the international community responded with empathy and enthusiasm, is evidence that our common humanity is greater than our differences. “When we perceive the victims as our own children, we are bound to identify with the trapped kids and be moved to action.”

Reacting to the statement, Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan said President Buhari has not said anything about seven(7) policemen who died in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory of Abuja where he lives but has gone ahead to hail Thailand government, who is rescuing  13 youths 6000 miles away.

See reactions


