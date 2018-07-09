Hypocrisy!!! Reno Omokri blasts Buhari for speaking about Thailand cave boys

President Muhammadu Buhari praised the Government of Thailand and international volunteers in the current efforts to rescue 12 children and their coach trapped in a cave for more than two weeks. In a statement released by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said;

”In a globalised world, the bond of our common humanity is getting stronger day by day. ”Although Thailand is located thousands of miles away from us, we in Nigeria share the pains and difficulties of these trapped teenagers who face imminent danger to their lives. “The way the international community responded with empathy and enthusiasm, is evidence that our common humanity is greater than our differences. “When we perceive the victims as our own children, we are bound to identify with the trapped kids and be moved to action.”

Reacting to the statement, Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan said President Buhari has not said anything about seven(7) policemen who died in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory of Abuja where he lives but has gone ahead to hail Thailand government, who is rescuing 13 youths 6000 miles away.

7 policemen died in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory of Abuja where Nigeria’s President Buhari lives and he DID NOT even comment or acknowledge their sacrificial death. 13 youths are rescued 6000 miles away in Thailand and Nigeria’s President Buhari issues a statement! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 8, 2018

See reactions

If 12 boys were trapped in a cave in Nigeria, all twelve would die. Garba Shehu would list out all the times PDP ignored people in caves Tolu would say the cave wasn’t well built by GEJ, so it caved in. After two months, Buhari would blame corruption for building the cave — Frankisenx 🌈 (@Sirwynee) July 8, 2018

Eye service. That’s what it is. — Superwoman🏋🏾‍♀️🍓🤸🏾‍♀️ (@PengPikin) July 9, 2018