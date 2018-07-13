Entertainment, Gossip, News

”I am a very slow reader” – President Buhari

President Buhari yesterday, July-12th-2018, described himself as a very slow reader.

The president made this description of himself during a joint press briefing with visiting South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking on why he is yet to sign the Continental Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) , the president said

“I am very careful about what I sign whether it is my cheque book or agreements especially when it involves nations and states. As your president has said, we are so populated and have so many young unemployed citizens and our industries are just coming up. So, in trying to guarantee employment, goods and services in our country, we have to be careful with agreements that will compete maybe successfully against our upcoming industries.

I was presented with the document. I am a very slow reader maybe, because I am an ex- soldier. I didn’t read it fast enough before my officials saw that it was all right for signature. I kept it on my table. I will soon sign it.”

The CFTA is an agreement which 44 African countries have aggreed to sign so as to form a $2.5 trillion continental free-trade zone, with a view of helping the continent “create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments”.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Man With World’s Longest Fingernails Cut Them After 66 years (Photo)

Bobrisky shows off his bare butt to prove he doesn’t wear butt pads(photos)

Doctor shares testimony of his miraculous survival after tanker fell and crushed his car in the recent Ojuelegba incident (photo)

Between Actress Toyin Abraham and a troll, after the former asked if she should go into politics

Meet the 50-year old Nigerian mom who looks just 30!!!

President Buhari says he is a very slow reader because he is an Ex-Soldier

Man and plus-sized fiancee go viral after they get matching tattoo (Photo)

19-year-old Nigerian becomes youngest designer at New York Fashion week

Rihanna reacts to viral photos of her yelling at billionaire boyfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *