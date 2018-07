During an interview with Sensei Uche and Misi of Hot 98.3 Fm, Yemi made a bold claim about her stature as an artiste and how prominent she is on the International stage.

The singer who recently returned to the country after a long period, touring major western cities in Germany and France; claimed that she commands the same audience as Wizkid and Davido at International shows.

She went on to say “ask the show promoters, the people who know the numbers.”

Watch video below.