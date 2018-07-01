I am booked for the next three years – Wizkid reveals

Starboy boss, Wizkid revealed his work schedule for the next three years and it is busy.

Booked for 3 years 💯🦅❤️ — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 30, 2018

He took to Twitter to reveal that he has been booked for the next three years. Wizkid has been busy making Nigeria and Africa proud when he shut down O2 Arena in London as he performed at his AfroRepublik concert on Saturday, May 26.

He was also spotted walking the runway for designer brand Dolce & Gabbana. He was part of the models that walked for their Spring Summer 2019 Men’s Fashion Show in Milan, Italy. He was seen on the runway with supermodel Naomi Campbell and musician Tinie Tempah.