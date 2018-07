In a time where lots of music artistes are without shows despite being in the music industry for years, singer Wizkid is outchea boasting about being booked for 3 years.

The singer has been making major waves since the beginning and it’s safe to say that he’s currently at the peak of his musical career.

The 27 years old took to his Twitter page to share that he’s already been booked for shows for the next three years.

He wrote simply, “Booked for 3 years”

Leave a Comment…

comments