“I am not getting any younger, I need a wife” – Aliko Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that he is ready to take a wife now. The 61 year old billionaire business mogul, made the revelation in a recent interview with Financial times.

According to the businessman who has been divorced twice, says his busy schedule has prevented him from having any romance in his life.

He said it wouldn’t make sense to be involved with someone when you have no time being with that person.

“I’m not getting younger. Sixty years is no joke. But it doesn’t make sense to go out and get somebody if you don’t have the time. Right now, things are really, really very busy, because we have the refinery, we have the petrochemicals, we have the fertiliser, we have the gas pipeline.”


