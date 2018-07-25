I Am Not Marriage Material – Timaya

Popular Nigerian Dance hall singer, Timaya, has opened up on his marriage plan and according to him, he is not a marriage material, at least not for now.

Timaya, who was featured on the cover of Vibe.ng magazine alongside King Perryy has declared that he is not ready for that phase yet.

King Perryy who is signed to Timaya’s record label- (DM records) who just his known for his banger jam “Man on duty” also talks about his style of music and his plans for the future.

Timaya also told the magazine on how he manages to be a parent and musician. He says he is real to his kids and they are also real to him.

If I have a bad breath she can easily say dad, your breath is bad and vice versa. When asked if he would allow his kid ‘Emma’ go into music if she decides to in the future, he said he would allow her as long as it makes her happy, but his duty as a parent is to tell her what is good and bad.

“If today (my daughter) tells me, ‘daddy I want to be a stripper’, that’s her life. I brought her into this world. I just need to make her understand what is good and bad, what is right and wrong.”