I could never have called Dino Melaye a clown – Saraki

Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has reacted to claims by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, that he(Saraki) called senator Dino Melaye, a clown during their private chat.

According to the senate president, Adam, an All Progressives Congress(APC) lawmaker representing Nasarawa West, and also the former governor of Nasarawa State as “a compulsive liar and an unreliable man who will do or say anything to suit his situation at any point in time.”

Saraki, in a statement signed on Monday by on his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on his behalf said Adamu’s statement on Melaye, deserves a response.

Saraki said there was no way, he would have called Melaye a clown as Adamu stated in an interview with a national newspaper – he said when it is clear that Melaye’s 3 years in the Senate has outshined Adamu’s 7 years. He said:

“Senator Melaye has so far outshined and has performed better than Senator Abdullahi in terms of the number of bills sponsored, motion raised and contributions to debate on the floor.

“Senator Adamu is free to challenge this assertion by showing his records,” Saraki said.