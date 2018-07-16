‘I dated my wife for six years before we got married’ – DJ Jimmy Jatt reveals

Legendary Nigerian disc jockey, Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu a.k.a DJ Jimmy Jatt, has in a recent interview with Punch, revealed that he met his wife Jennifer at a party where he was playing, when he was just 22 years of age.

According to the top notch Disc Jockey, he and his wife had dated for six years before they eventually got married. The father of two girls narrating how he met his wife is quoted as saying,

“We met at a party. Where else should a DJ meet a lady? Also, don’t mind the Yoruba who say “a wife you meet in a dance house will later dance away.” It is a big lie. My friend met his wife in the church and she is gone. I met mine at a party, we danced and we are still dancing. When you tell people you met a girl in the club, they would have a wrong impression of her. But the club is not the devil’s place of hangout; it is just a fun place.”

On how he convinced her to marry him,

“It was a progression. I dated my wife for six years before we got married. We never planned to get married from the start. When we met, I was very young. I was 22. I thought she was pretty and she thought I was sociable. Before we knew it, we had spent years together”.

He added that,

“for her parents to even accept her to marry a DJ, I must commend them. The truth is that no one would like his or her daughter to marry a DJ at the time I got married to my wife, but this made me determined because I knew people expected me to disappoint and I wanted to make a point that being a DJ didn’t mean one would be wayward. People thought a DJ was unserious, unreliable and irresponsible. I needed to show that I was not all they thought of me. I feel I have done well in that direction. We have been married for 22 years.”

