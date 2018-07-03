Sports

I Decided To Join DC United To Compete – Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has insisted that he did not join MLS Club DC United to simply wind down his career.

Facing the media for the first time as a DC United player, Wayne Rooney said that he signed for the American outfit to “compete” and “embrace” a new culture.

“I’m not here to see out the last few years of my career. I’m here to compete. I’m here to win, and that’s the way I’ve always played,” he told reporters.

“I’ve always set high targets. I demand a lot from myself and I demand that from my teammates as well.

“I’m not coming in and looking to change things at DC United. I will adapt to the way the club is run and I will embrace that.”


