I Didn’t Call Victoria Kimani My Girlfriend – Singer, LAX

L.A.X and Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani, created a social media scene some days ago. L.A.X called the songstress the ‘love of his life’ in an interview with Pulse NG and she reacted to the claim, referring to it as ‘Lies and corruption.’

However, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, LAX said the incident was caused by a misconception and he never said that Kimani was his girlfriend. He said, “It was a misconception. I granted an interview and I said she (Kimani) was my ‘Woman Crush Everyday’. I didn’t say she was my girlfriend. She’s my friend and we are cool; I even have a song with her on my forthcoming album. However, with what happened, I think I need to change my crush. I am actually not in a relationship at the moment. The major quality I look out for in a woman is someone who is understanding.”

Speaking on his recent song Nobody, in which he featured Wizkid, he said, “It has been doing really well. As a matter of fact, it is number eight on the charts right now. I’m grateful to Wizkid for ‘jumping’ on the track with me; it was really great and people are loving it. All the songs Wizkid and I have worked on together have turned out to be great hits; that shows that we have good chemistry between us.”

The Gbefun singer also stated that his debut album was nearing completion. “I have been recording for a while and the album will be released before the end of the year. However, I will be putting out a single next week. Some of the artistes I worked with on the album are Davido, Wizkid and Ycee,” he said.

According to him, the biggest lesson he has learnt in his career is to stay in the studio and keep recording until a hit song comes. The singer also stated that things have been better for him since he left Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment. He said, “I have gained more support since I started out on my own. I feel stronger now because I constantly have to make business decisions.”

Reacting to those who still see him as an up-and-coming singer, Damilola said, “That is their opinion. My true fans and objective know my worth in the industry.”