I Didn’t Expect People To Condemn Me Over Aramide Comment – Comedian Ebiye

Victor Ebiye, popularly known as comedian Ebiye, has revealed that he didn’t expect the level of backlash he got over a comment t he made about singer Aramide when she won award at the Headies 2018 awards.

Speaking to Saturday Beats, Ebiye said he never thought his words would be taken seriously because he was only joking.

“I apologised because Aramide could not have done such a thing and the joke didn’t have an end.

“I don’t want to mention names, but if I had used another character, people might not have reacted the way they did. I guess I chose the wrong character for the joke.

“Aramide has been busy. Though I have not been able to see her physically, I have sent in my apologies to her. We talked about everything, so we are cool now.”


