“I Die Here” Actor Junior Pope says as he gushes over his wife’s curvy ass

From all outward appearances, actor Junior Pope Odonwodo and his wife Jennifer Awele enjoy a drama-free relationship.

The actor who has two kids with his wife shared a photo of himself checking out his wife’s curvy derriere and captioned it, “I die here.”

Junior Pope, is determined to ensure his wife and son enjoy the best of life, no matter what.

The actor, who has been married to Jennifer Awele since 2014, has always used every available opportunity to praise his wife, who he confessed stood by him even when things were not too rosy for him.

Junior Pope maintained that he will always show appreciation to his wife because she deserves the best from him.

“She was there through my incarceration, I will always show her my appreciation (to her),” he one said.

Leave a Comment…

comments