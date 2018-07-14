I do not love wizkid anymore, but i do not regret meeting him – Wizkid’s Baby Mama

Wizkid’s second baby mama Binta Diallo has revealed that she no longer loves the Nigerian Starboy, but she also said she does not regret meeting him

This was made known during a question and answer session on IG (a new feature on the app) as she gave her fans the opportunity to ask her any question.

One fan asked ;

Do you regret meeting Ayo’s dad ? she replied Absolutely NOT

Then another asked ; Do you still love Wizkid..she then gave a straight NO as her answer.

Binta also revealed that she never told her parents about her pregnancy, she only called her mother after she had been delivered of the child

According to reports then (2016), Binta and Wizkid dated low key for a while and when she became pregnant things were kept on the low till she gave birth and shared the name of her son with her Instagram followers.

