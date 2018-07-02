‘I don’t do leftovers’ – Khloe rants after getting slammed over Cee-c’s romantic date with Leo

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe, who was recently called out yesterday by trolls after Cee-c had a dinner date with Leo over the weekend, has sent a stern warning to someone or a group of persons.

Khloe who made it known that she is a child of the greatest warrior, warned trolls to watch what they say to her or about her before they call on a war.

Read her post below;

BE CAREFUL WT ME

No jokes ( I am a child of the greatest warrior) watch what you say to me or about me before you call on war when you don’t even have an arrow. Stay clear off koko’s biz and peace shall be yours.” I’m that kind of lady than can take your man and crown him my king” “take away ur smile and make it my laughter “ “ take your broom and make it my ladder “ I AM SUPERIOR 💫#caution#ifyouknowyouknow#idontlikewhatihate#idontAskiTake#parables

-Gistreel