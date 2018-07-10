“I dumped my boyfriend because he didn’t want me to be a star” – Nollywood actress, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu

Nollywood actress, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu has shared that she dumped her boyfriend for Nollywood because he didn’t want her to be a star.

In chat with Potpourri, she revealed that her ex did’t want her to follow up her career in acting even though he had not proposed to her.

In her words,

“Yes, I dumped him for Nollywood because he didn’t want me to be a star. He didn’t want me to follow up my career and he had not proposed to me. The guy can leave me tomorrow and now that I have the opportunity, I need to follow up. God blessed everybody with talent. It’s not easy to have talent, most people cannot act and when you have the zeal and you can do something, you have to use it well. It’s normal for a boy and girl to meet and if you really love your girl, you would let her go into what she wants. When I get married, automatically if my husband says he doesn’t want me to act again, I will not act again as long as he’s taking care of me.”

