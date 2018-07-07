I gained admission to study medicine twice – Seyi Law

Comedia Seyi Law has opened up on his growing up as well as celebrity marriages crashing.

Speaking with Saturday Beats, Seyi said;

“The truth of the matter is that we get to see celebrity break-ups because they are always in the limelight. We have celebrities that have stayed together in marriages but people hardly talk about them. They like talking about the bad ones.”

“Celebrity marriage break-up is like plane crashes. We hardly talk about flights that took off safely and landed safely. So, break-ups happen everywhere in all professions; but people don’t talk about them because they are not in the limelight.”

“Marriage institution is sweet and tedious at the same time, we just keep hoping that we’ll keep understanding one another,” he said.