I have never stolen government money – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who has made his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election known has challenged anyone with corrupt charges against him to come forward. According to Atiku, president Obasanjo would not have exposed him a long time ago, if there was any such act of stealing.

Atiku said this during an interview with Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu. In his words;

“The leader Nigeria needs urgently is one who can unite the country and heal the deep wounds, not another Buhari who would further divide Nigeria and deepen the wounds.

“Check my records, Dele; my office as Vice President reflected the best of Nigeria; the guys were young and vibrant, and I gave them the wings to fly.”

“I have thrown the challenge repeatedly that anyone who has any corrupt charges against me should come forward.”

“I never stole government money. Do you think President Obasanjo would not have exposed me if there was any such act of stealing?

“The youth have every right to ask and be answered convincingly. The youth of today are confident and bold. No leader can treat them as nobody. But, in my case, they have been lied to about Atiku and fed with a lot of propaganda. I applied to America for visa, which was not granted. A man who is afraid of being arrested won’t go near the American embassy, it is simple logic.

“If America says come today, I will board the flight and go there soonest. Perhaps, America was fed with lies about me. It is normal in politics. The Indian and Kenyan leaders could not visit America at a time. America is not like Nigeria where we convict people on the pages of newspapers.”