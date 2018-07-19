I haven’t left APC – Gov Ortom

Benue state governor Samuel Ortom has said he is still very much a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ortom made this known at the ruling party’s secretariat in Abuja on Thursday after a closed door meeting with the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Ortom was in the news recently after he said he was given a ‘red card’ by a senator and leader of his party in the state, George Akume. This he stated again at the APC secretariat on Thursday.

“I was given red card by the senator who is their leader in Benue state and I took it as serious enough.”

But the leadership of the party told me that the decision of the party leadership at the national level is superior to any individual and I think that is good enough.

”We have spoken to him (Oshiomole), he has spoken to me, stakeholders are going to be spoken to and that is where I belong.

We have not concluded the matter, it is an ongoing process because I have always stood for peace and I always want peace to prevail.

“I am here in APC, a member of APC, I am still flying the flag of APC and I only said I was given red card. I’ve been corrected by the national chairman.

Speaking also on the matter, the national chairman of the party, Mr Oshiomhole had this to say:

“APC does not have a red card in our cupboard so we can’t give what we don’t have. We recognised that in several states there could be legitimate legal issues, there could be agreements, disagreements, some contestations and this we are familiar with,” he said.

Governor Ortom is not going anywhere, he is a very prominent member of our party, we appreciate his leadership in Benue and we will do everything possible to help those who have issues to have those issues resolved.”