I Know Nothing About What Peter Said – Paul Okoye Responds

Just a few hours after Peter Okoye (Mr P) accused his twin brother of triggering the infamous Psquare breakup, Paul Okoye (Rudeboy) has responded.

Mr P had earlier made a bold statement that the rift in Psquare and eventual breakup was caused by Rudeboy who was always disrespectful to his family.

Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy has responded to the allegation leveled against him by his brother. The ‘Fire Fire’ crooner said in a new video clip that he knows nothing about what Peter is saying. Paul maintained that he was lost and confused like everyone else on the matter. He explained that he wouldn’t want to throw away what he has built over the years to the gutter. When quizzed further, Paul stated that he wouldn’t say much on the matter because it’s supposed to be private and a family affair.

Watch him talk in the clip.