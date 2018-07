Ifeoma, the wife of Jude Okoye, a Nigerian music executive, turned a year older today and the man used social media to celebrate her.

Taking to his Instagram page, the father of two first shared this beautiful photo of his wife and kids seen below:

He then wrote: “Happy birthday to my darling wife, sweetheart, girlfriend, baby mama, sidechick and daily crush @kifycutie More life and blessings coming your way. I Love You die”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria