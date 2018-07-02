“I saw the Otedola bridge fire in my dream” – Nollywood actress, Habibat Jinad claims

Following the news of the Otedola bridge fire that claimed the lives of many, in the ending of June 2018, Nollywood actress, Habibat Jinad has shared that she actually saw the mishap in her dream before it happened.

According to Habibat, God speaks to her in dreams but delivering these dreams to people is what seems to be hard for her.

As she reveals that she saw this disaster before its time, Habibat asks God to give her the grace to be able to deliver the messages He’s sending via her.

She also revealed that an actress is going to be experiencing troubles soon but she’s scared cause she doesn’t know how to tell her.

She wrote,

“When the father of my son was about to die,God showed me twice and I delivered the message to him and his family, He also revealed to me this current issues in Nigeria but I don’t know how to say it… God has always been talking to me in my dreams… 2 days ago, He also showed me an actress that might be in trouble soon but I still don’t know how to tell her because she might take it up…. God, I know you want me to work for you, please give me the understanding of your messages and the courage to deliver them to your people. Forgive all my sins and give me the heart to serve you right. God forgive those who died in all these crises,may their souls rest in peace. Amen!.”

