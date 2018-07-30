I Spent Four Nights Under A Bridge When I Moved To Lagos – Psquare’s Jude Okoye

Lagos-based businessman and former manager of defunct Psquare, Jude Okoye, has taken to his Instagram page to reveal how he slept under the bridge for four nights when he first relocated to Lagos.

Jude who is the eldest of the three Okoye brothers, said that he was stranded when he first moved to Lagos to kick off a career in show business, adding that he worked as a bus conductor on the Ijora-Jibowu route “every day to survive”.

The music video director who made this known in an Instagram post tagged #MondayMotivation, wrote: “Did you know….? My first 4 nights in Lagos in 1995 was spent under Ijora bridge stranded cos of music hustle. Had to do conductor work route Ijora-Jibowu everyday to survive.”

