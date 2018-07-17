‘I Spread HIV, I Can’t Die Alone’ – Man Who Has Raped Over 20 Women

A man has admitted to being a rapist and deliberately spreading HIV. The man only known as David was interviewed by BBC Africa Eye by crime reporter, Golden Mtika, in a documentary titled My Neighbour The Rapist.

David who comes from Diepsloot in Gauteng, South Africa admitted to being a rapist and to have raped several women.

Mtika who said David was his childhood friend, said he had previously saved David from mob justice in Diepsloot.

In the documentary, the reporter asks David how he feels that he gave his former girlfriend HIV.

“I feel okay,” answers David.

In the same interview he admits to have raped a total of 21 or 24 women.

Asked if he uses protection, David said “No… I didn’t use any protection…I know I’m HIV positive so I want to spread that HIV. I feel good because I can’t die alone.”

He then tells the reporter that he can’t stay 3 days without sex because he is “a powerful guy”.

The reporter then continues to ask him if he thinks he is a dangerous man in the society, and David proudly says “they are scared of me…they know I can take action anytime”.

The visibly disturbed then asked David if he was ever sexually abused while he was growing up.

“Yes, I was around 14 or 15 years old at the time, the police started to treat me like a wife, then have sex with me…so I learnt it from there and started doing it outside,” he said.